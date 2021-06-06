The Clarkston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1-5 p.m. July 10 at the Holiday Inn in Clarkston, 700 Port Drive.
Steve Lisenbee and Chris Adams were married June 12, 1971, in Lewiston.
She worked as a third grade teacher at Webster Elementary in Lewiston for four years and then as a full-time mom for nine years. She then resumed her teaching career as a first grade teacher at Asotin Elementary School, and retired in 2010 after 21 years there.
He was employed for four years in the Hoff Ford Parts Department in Lewiston, and then for eight years as parts manager by Holiday Lincoln Mercury Toyota. In 1970, he joined the Idaho National Guard as a traditional soldier, and accepted a full-time position with the Idaho Army National Guard in 1983. He retired in 2007 from active duty Army having attained the rank of command sergeant major and with 37 years total service.
Chris is a member of the National Education Association, Retired Teachers Association and Asotin-Anatone Education Foundation. Steve is a member of The Lewiston Elks Lodge, American Legion, Employer Support Guard and Reserve (ESGR) and the LC Valley Pickleball Club.
She likes antiquing and reading, while he enjoys woodworking, playing pickleball and shooting sports. Both enjoy attending auctions, and spending time with their kids and granddaughters.
They have a son, Cayle S. Lisenbee; a daughter, Beth (Lisenbee) Keysor; and four granddaughters. Their children and families will be hosts for the celebration.
Steve and Chris would love to see the many friends and family who have touched their lives over the past 50 years.