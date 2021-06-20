The Lewiston couple will be guests of honor at an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. The occasion is their 50th wedding anniversary.
Stanley McCoy and Carlene Post were married June 21, 1971, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene.
Carlene was employed as a presser and manager at City Laundry, and also worked as a receptionist and a carpet shop salesperson before selling Avon in 1989 (all in Lewiston). She was Avon district manager from 1997 to 2003 and still sells Avon today. Since 2014, she’s also been manager of the Lewiston Clarkston Orofino Bowling Association.
Stanley worked for a time at a 76 gas station in Lewiston while he raced stock cars. He then worked at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston as a welder for 32 years, retiring in 2003. He was an active member of Union 712 and served on the safety committee. After retiring from Potlatch, he worked for Labor Union 44.
Both Stanley and Carlene are longtime league bowlers. They enjoy traveling in their RV, fishing and both are members of the Combat Motorcycle Veteran’s Association. For the last 17 years, Carlene also has been a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Both organizations are in Lewiston.
They have three sons: Myron, Matthew and Marcus. They also have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.