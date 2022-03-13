The Lewiston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Stan Baerlocher and Wilma Goeckner were married March 11, 1972, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Keuterville.
Wilma graduated from Links Business College in Boise and worked for Equitable Life in Boise after graduation until 1972. After moving to Lewiston in 1975, she stayed home raising their children. In 1982, she went to work for Servatius News Agency in Clarkston until their closure and then she worked briefly at Rousseau Company until leaving in 2000 to spend more time with her grandchildren.
Stan attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston from 1967-70, before being drafted into the U.S. Army and serving in the Vietnam War from 1970-71. Upon his return, he attended Boise State University and worked for Wycoff Trucking in Boise. After moving to Lewiston, he worked for Potlatch Corp. for 33 years, until his retirement in 2010.
Stan and Wilma are committed to their faith and are active members of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. They enjoy spending their time traveling and visiting friends.
Their focus since retirement has been traveling to watch their grandkids at all of their events, from drag racing grandsons, to granddaughters dancing and playing softball.
They have three children: Chris (Debbie), Marni (Chad) and Ryan (Aimee); and seven grandchildren: Treyton, Brit, Braxton, Jaidyn, Julia, Addison and Alexa.
A celebratory family trip is planned once restrictions are lifted.