The Kendrick couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Ron Jones and Kathy Sorenson were high school sweethearts who married Oct. 10, 1970, five months after graduating from high school.
While holding several mechanical jobs, Ron worked as an electrician for 35 years, retiring in 2013 from Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston. Kathy worked in elementary schools for 23 years as school counselor, intervention specialist and office manager, retiring in 2014.
Family is important for Ron and Kathy, and the couple spent hundreds of hours following their children and grandchildren from one sporting event to another, all over the Pacific Northwest. They have two children, Heidi (Jay C.) Hardin and Justin (Krysten) Jones, and six adult grandchildren.
Ron and Kathy moved to Kendrick on Big Bear Ridge after their children graduated from Clarkston High School. They built a small farm, raising all their meat and vegetables, and growing hay on surrounding acreage. While working full time and managing their own farm, Kathy drove grain trucks during harvest while Ron farmed with his uncles who lived near them.
Kathy wrote for several publications while in Kendrick and, during COVID-19, continues to write letters of encouragement and hope to friends and family. She enjoys making quilts for her grandchildren, cooking for large family gatherings and living in a rural environment. Ron continues his love of classic cars which dates from his high school years, and enjoys fishing, having coffee with his friends and farm projects that never seem to end.
Ron and Kathy are active members of Community of Christ in Clarkston, and have been involved with projects and worship there for more than 50 years.
As with many people, COVID-19 has limited all celebration. Ron and Kathy will be celebrating their anniversary with their children.