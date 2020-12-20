50th: Ron and Jackie Hayhurst

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Ron Hayhurst and Jackie Bies were married Dec. 18, 1970, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lewiston.
They have lived in Lewiston, operating their trucking business hauling grain and hay, and retiring this year.
Ron enjoys working in his shop while Jackie likes baking and having lunch with her high school classmates. They enjoy watching their granddaughter, Sloane, at her rodeo events.
Their son, Keith, recently passed away. They have one daughter, Amber, and her husband, Nick Dahlgren, of Lewiston.
A family dinner is planned to celebrate this milestone.