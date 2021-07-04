50th: Ron and Bobette Ruddell

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a camping trip on the St. Joe River with their children and grandchildren.
Ron Ruddell and Bobette Ebel were married July 3, 1971, in Lewiston.
Her career has included employment with AIA Insurance and Regence Blue Shield, both in Lewiston, and CDA Structures in Coeur d’Alene.
He was employed by the Asotin County PUD in Clarkston and later the Coeur d’Alene Tribe in Plummer, Idaho.
Together they enjoy camping with friends and family, wintering in Arizona, classic cars and spending many years at the old family cabin along the Selway River.
They have two sons, Brad (Deanne) Ruddell and Brent (Kerri) Ruddell; and four grandchildren, Braden, Cooper, Gavin and Lilly.