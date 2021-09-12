50th: Robert and Stephanie Leer

The Clarkston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Bob attended California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, where he was a member of the rodeo team. There, he met Stephanie, who was raised in Altadena, Calif., a suburb of Pasadena.
After his graduation from Cal Poly, Robert Leer and Stephanie Baskerville relocated to his hometown of Clarkston, where they were married Sept. 18, 1971, in an outdoor ceremony at the groom’s mother’s Clarkston home.
Stephanie worked at JC Penney for the first year of their marriage before going on to nursing school at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. She graduated with her nursing degree in 1976 and worked as an RN for the Lewiston pediatricians (before Valley Medical Center) and then at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, where she worked in OB and medical/surgical for six years. She then went on to work for Dr. Aaron DeMeyere in Clarkston, retiring after 18 years as his nurse.
After returning to Clarkston, Bob worked in construction on the crews of Larry Bayman and Max and Dick Wilson. He also notes a summer working on the railroad “Section Gang.” In 1970, he formed Robert Leer Construction, which he continues to own and operate today.
Stephanie volunteered for Tri-State Hospital Foundation’s Festival of Trees for many years. She was heavily involved in the festival’s Joanne Shears Holiday Tea and Vintage Fashion show, which she co-chaired for a number of years. She also volunteered her time and talents with Clarkston’s Junior Miss program.
Her hobbies include sewing, quilting, vintage clothing and gardening, and she enjoys spending time with her grandchildren. He likes coin collecting, vintage automobiles and “doing things the hard way since 1976.”
They have a son, Christian, and a daughter, Elizabeth. They also have seven grandchildren.