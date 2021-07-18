50th: Robert and Mary Hege

Robert Hege and Mary Christensen were married Oct. 17, 1970, in Springfield. They have lived in Yuma, Ariz. (military); Pocatello (college); Lewiston and Kuna (career); and Blackfoot (retirement).
Mary retired in 2005 as a Certified Public Accountant and has been involved in economic development, the Lewiston Roundup, and youth organizations including church youth groups.
Robert retired in 2005 after a 32-year career with Blue Shield as IT director and software developer. He has been involved in community organizations including, among others, Kiwanis, scouting and church youth groups.
In their retirement, they have enjoyed woodworking, quilting and traveling, including winters in Arizona.
They are both active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and have served two missions: one at the historic handcart sites in Wyoming and one in Oklahoma.
They have one son, Jason (Deana), six granddaughters and two great-grandsons.
A family gathering was held in the fall to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of the Blackfoot couple.