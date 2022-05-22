The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Rickie E. Haag and Norma Jean (Jeannie) Imthurn were married May 27, 1972, in Clarkston.
They grew up neighbors in the Hatwai area of Lewiston where they continue to reside. He graduated from LHS in 1969 and she in 1971. After graduation he attend National Electronics Institute in Denver, Colo., graduating with a drafting degree. After returning to Lewiston he went to work in the box factory at Potlatch Forests Inc.
After 14 years he transferred to the bull-gang for five years on the paper side of Potlatch, then worked in the tissue mill for 21 years before retiring in 2010.
After graduating, she attended ITT Peterson School of Business in Seattle, earning a diploma in secretary receptionist work. She worked for the City of Lewiston, at the central garage, and then the Lewiston School District as an instructional and elementary library assistant before moving to the Central Office-CRC, cataloging library books for the elementary schools when the district moved to MARC cataloging and joined VALNet.
In 1999 she accepted a position as technical services manager at the Latah County Library District in Moscow. She retired in May 2015 after 15½ years.
Together, they enjoy camping, fishing, riding ATVs and traveling in general.
They have two sons: Kevin and his wife, Rachelle, and their daughters, Avery Lynne and Chloe Jean; and Wesley and his fiancée, Breauna Miller, and her son, Evan Messick.