The Clarkston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The Clarkston High School sweethearts were married Oct. 10, 1970, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston after his extended tour with the U.S. Marine Corps serving in Vietnam.
Rick was finishing his service with the Marine Corps stationed at the Marine Barracks, 8th and I, in Washington, D.C. Judy was entering her senior year as an education major at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
The couple lived in Alexandria, Va., for six months and then returned home where Rick worked for a time at Grain Growers in Lewiston. He then was hired by Pacific Northwest Bell in Lewiston, where he worked as a repairman for 35 years. In 2007, he retired from Qwest as a data technician.
Judy began her art career shortly after the couple’s return to Lewiston and has spent many years teaching pastel and scratchboard classes at Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston and Clarkston’s Valley Art Center, where she continues to teach. She is a signature member of both the Women Artists of the West and the International Society of Scratchboard Artists. Judy participates in art shows across the country and travels a great deal with her twin sister, Jane, who lives in Texas.