The Lewiston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday with a family gathering in Lewiston. That day also was Lisa’s 70th birthday.
Richard Basaraba and Lisa Leland were married Feb. 27, 1971, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston.
Lisa mainly was a stay-at-home mother to raise their two children, and over the years she also worked at Hallmark in the Lewiston Center Mall and as a house cleaner.
Through the years, Rick has worked at various jobs but a majority of his time was spent at Hahn Supply. Later, he ventured out and started his own pressure-washing business, the Pressure Doctor. He has since sold that business and is enjoying retirement.
Both are longtime members of CrossPoint Alliance Church in Lewiston. He has held roles of Sunday school teacher and elder there.
She serves as a volunteer during elections, and he volunteered for a time at the Rock homeless shelter. He also led a local Cub and Boy Scout Troop for his grandson, Boyd.
Her children and grandchildren are her No. 1 hobby. She loves to watch them, and be involved in their various sports and activities. She also is a talented decorator and thrift shopper.
He enjoys all things outdoors: hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and landscaping. Of course, he likes spending time with his grandchildren as well.
They have one son, Jonah Basaraba; one daughter, Devin Hill; and four grandchildren, George and Harry Basaraba, and Emma and Boyd Hill.