50th: Rene and Linda Jensen

The Lewiston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Rene Jensen and Linda Yost were married Oct. 30, 1970, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Linda taught in the Blackfoot School District for 28 years. Rene was a partner in Wada Farms for 38 years, and a manager at Rising River Ranches, both in Blackfoot. They moved to Lewiston nine years ago.
She is a lifetime member of the Idaho Education Association and was a delegate for the Blackfoot Education Association. Her hobbies include making baby blankets and quilts.
He is a 47-year member of B.P.O. Elks No. 1416 in Blackfoot, and a 31-year member of the American Legion. He enjoys steelhead fishing, fly-tying and running whitewater.
They have a son, Jeremy (Heather) Jensen of Jerome, Idaho, and a daughter, Jeanette (John) Schwartz of Lewiston. They also have five grandchildren: Bryce, Alyssa and Braden Jensen; and Laura and Luke Schwartz.