The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 12.
Jim Smith and Patti Parent were married June 12, 1970, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lewiston.
Patti was a transcriptionist for her brother, Michael Parent, M.D., for 30 years. She retired in 2012 to spend devoted time with her mother.
Jim worked in the construction industry, building roads for most of his career life. He currently is employed by Knife River Corp. as a quality control supervisor.
The couple has been blessed with two children — Josh (Denise) Smith of Meridian and Whitney Smith of Spokane — and five grandchildren.
The couple says, “Our favorite time is spent with family and friends laughing, loving and living! We have traveled extensively over the years and will continue to hit the road, set sail or take to the skies as soon as the world opens up for adventure.
“Although our anniversary celebration has been delayed, we will celebrate the day thanking God for the wonderful life He has gifted to us.”