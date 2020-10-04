50th: Pat and Angela Nuxoll

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Pat Nuxoll and Angela Ruhoff became husband and wife 50 years ago on Oct. 10, 1970. They were married in the original St. Mary’s Church in Cottonwood, and were the last couple married there before the church was torn down to make way for the new one!
Pat and Angie both graduated from the University of Idaho and, after their marriage, settled in Lewiston, where they raised their two sons, Neil and Steve. Pat became a CPA and joined Presnell Gage & Co. where he became a partner. He was very involved in the community, serving on boards in Jaycees, their church, Lewiston Roundup, and Boys and Girls Club. He also was on the State Board of Accountancy for Idaho.
Angie enjoyed being a member of Lewiston Service League, Sweet Adelines Chorus (and quartet), Women’s Aglow Fellowship plus serving as officer in her Women’s Church Group.
Music is one thing they both enjoy, and leading music with their church music group kept them busy for many years!
Pat’s job gave them many opportunities to travel as well as Angie’s Women’s Aglow and Sweet Adeline groups. After retiring, they enjoyed some cruises; their favorite was the one to the Western Mediterranean. A recent trip to Hawaii with her sister and husband was especially appreciated as, right after returning, air travel was halted because of the pandemic!
Their family is hosting an anniversary celebration next week at Hayden Lake. One of their favorite mottos goes well with their photo here: “Life is short ... Eat dessert first!”