The Lewiston couple celebrated 50 years of marriage Friday.
They were married June 4, 1971, in Cottonwood, a week after Roz graduated high school.
After Mike’s five years of service in the U.S. Air Force, the couple moved back to Cottonwood where they made their home for more than 30 years.
Their time living there was quite memorable where they had family nearby and made countless close friends. Roz was always busy working for the local newspapers and was an active volunteer for many community events and clubs like the original Buggy Whip Days, preschool, hospital guild, and many more. Mike spent his years working in the car repair and sales business.
They made an absolutely wonderful life for their kids to grow up in. Winter weekends at the gun club, and summer weekends at Dworshak are some of the best family memories we have.
In 1995, they built a beautiful home on the base of the Cottonwood Butte. Mike mowed his heart out to keep the land a parklike setting with a large pond stocked for trout fishing. Roz kept beautiful flower gardens and stayed active working and continuing with her volunteer duties. She also created amazing seamstress, upholstery and wood-building projects.
In 2006, they moved to Lewiston where they continued to stay busy running their own car business for a few years before officially “retiring.” Living in the L-C Valley, Mike enjoys golfing nearly year-round, rarely missing a morning at Bryden. Both of their children live in Lewiston as well, so time with family — especially their four grandkids — is a huge part of their lives.
Their son, Corey, and his wife, Rachel, have two children: Mariska and Mason. Their daughter, Brandy Fiorenza, has two sons: Dylan and Spencer.
We wish them the best on this very special and inspirational occasion.