The Clarkston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mary Holman and Mick Farrell were married Oct. 10, 1970, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston.
Both had graduated from Clarkston High School, he in 1969 and she in 1970.
After their marriage, Mary was a stay-at-home mom until 1979. That year she graduated from Stylette Beauty College and was a partner in A Head of Our Time salon in Lewiston. She has spent her retirement years helping out with their grandkids.
Mick attended Clark College in Vancouver, Wash. He spent his younger years working at Pepsi in Lewiston, and then entered the financial industry. He is currently a self-employed financial adviser at Advisor Central Professionals in Clarkston.
Mary and Mick enjoy spending time with their children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and good friends. They also enjoy traveling.
The couple have three children — Michael Farrell, Shelley Bradley and Dan Farrell — who, along with their spouses, will be hosts for a small gathering this month. They also have six grandchildren.