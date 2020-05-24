50th: Merle and Linda Washburn

A family gathering was held to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of the Lewiston couple.
Merle Washburn and Linda Holloway were married May 23, 1970, in Boise.
Beginning in high school, she worked for First Security Bank. She has operated an in-home day care center for 43 years.
He has worked in the transportation field for more than 50 years, and now owns a pilot car service.
They both are active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The couple have two daughters, one son and six grandchildren. One son has died.