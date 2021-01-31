50th: Melvin and Joanne Walker

The Clarkston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday in Clarkston.
They were married Jan. 29, 1971, in Clarkston, and that date is Melvin’s birthday, so he also marked his 85th birthday Friday.
Melvin was employed by the Clarkston Grain Terminal and later retired as a crane operator for the Bennett Lumber Co. Joanne retired after a career as a legal secretary.
They are members of the Eagles Lodge in Clarkston, and of the Moose Lodge.
He likes hunting and working on projects around their home. She likes reading and tending to her many cats. Both enjoy fishing.
The couple have four sons, two daughters, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Their children were hosts for the celebration.