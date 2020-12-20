50th: Marv and Karen Eveland

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday with a small private gathering, mindful of COVID-19 regulations.
Marv graduated from Moscow High School in 1967 and joined the U.S. Navy. Karen Swanson graduated the same year from Troy, just 11 miles away. However, they wouldn’t meet until 1970 in Washington, D.C., when Marv was stationed at Patuxent River Naval Air Base and Karen was working for the FBI.
Marv graduated in education from the University of Idaho and began teaching in Pierce, followed by Kendrick and then Jenifer in Lewiston. Karen was a bookkeeper and worked for many businesses and schools.
In 2008 with partners, Pete and Nancy Broyles, they started Riverport Brewing in Clarkston. Now retired, Marv enjoys his wood shop while Karen plays competitive bridge and spends time quilting.
They have one daughter, Emily, and husband, Jeremy Hauck. They also have three grandchildren: Austin, U.S. Army, Fort Drum, N.Y., and his wife, Olivia; Cade, who is a sheet metal worker and lives in Lewiston; and Brooke, a sophomore at Alvarado (Texas) High School.