The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a family barbecue Saturday.
They met 52 years ago at Raindrop Car Wash where he was a partner and manager. Many car washes and gas fill-ups later, they were married July 10, 1971, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston.
Bonnie was employed in the production department of the Tribune Publishing Co. for 27 years and retired from there in 2007. Marv retired as a real estate agent from Windermere.
They have three daughters, Brenda, Sherry and Deborah (Shane) Jordahl; a son, Bradley (Melissa), five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.