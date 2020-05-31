50th: Loren and Marcia Butler

The Gifford-area couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Monday.
Loren Butler and Marcia Smith, high school sweethearts, were married June 1, 1970, at the Assembly of God Church along 21st Street in Lewiston. (This is now Albertson’s grocery store. Loren has always joked they were married in the parking lot.)
Loren retired 16 years ago from actively farming in the Gifford area, where they still live. He and Marcia now raise Black Angus cattle there, mainly yearling bulls.
Marcia worked many years as a special education aide and substitute teacher for the Culdesac School District. In July last year, she retired after 11 years as a paraprofessional for the Lewiston School District. Her favorite pastime is designing and sewing clothes for family and friends.
Both enjoy container gardening at home, and sharing produce with family and friends.
God blessed this couple with five daughters: Melissa (Tim) Tillman, Mindy (Bryce) Scrimsher, Maria (Kerby) Kirkham, Megan (Isaac) Linscheid and Miranda (Casey) Watson. They also have 12 grandchildren whom they love spending time with.
A reception is being planned for a later date.