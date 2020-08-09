The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Monday.
Lois Hardin and Larry Fisher were married Aug. 10, 1970, in Lewiston.
Both graduated from Lewiston High School, he in 1967 and she in 1969. She attended Lewis-Clark Normal School in Lewiston, and he went to work for Potlatch Forests Inc. in Lewiston while attending LCNS, then called “Tiger Tech.”
After their marriage, she was a stay-at-home mother until 1988 when she started work at the Lewiston School District. She retired in 2011 after working 23 years for the district as a computer technician at Lewiston High School.
He continued at PFI after marriage and college, and then went to work at United Parcel Service in Lewiston in June 1971. He retired in 2005 after working 33 years at UPS.
She is a member of Wishing Star Foundation based in Boise, and enjoys spending time with their grandchildren, reading and doing embroidery work. He likes doing lawn work, and watching football and classic movies.
Both are members of Tammany View Baptist Church in Lewiston.
They have four children — Jeanne Fisher, Donovan Fisher, Leah Fisher and Kimberly Fisher — who will be hosts for a private family gathering in Lewiston in late September. They also have five grandchildren.