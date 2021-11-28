50th: Leroy and Joanne Druffel

The Colton couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Leroy Druffel and Joanne Miller were married Nov. 27, 1971, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lewiston.
Joanne had a successful business career working for NASA while living in Louisiana and working locally with orthopedic offices, Isothermal Systems Research, and Bar Star Farm.
Lee had a successful engineering and business career. He worked with U.S. Geological Survey in Louisiana and was working toward his PHD at UC Davis when he decided to return home to run Bar Star Farm.
Both currently are enjoying retirement.
Joanne has been in board positions with the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown and Shepherds Grain. Lee has been in board positions with the U.S. Pea and Lentil Trade Association, Washington Wheat Growers and Colton School Board. Both have served on the Uniontown Community Development Association board and provided active support of St. Boniface Parish and Catholic School in Colton.
Joanne enjoys cooking, knitting and gardening, while Lee’s hobbies include reading and fly fishing. Both enjoy travel, and spending time with friends and family.
Their children include Justin (Beth) Druffel and grandchildren Edison and Bennett; Nathan (Ashlee) Druffel and grandchildren Hadley and Nash; and Allen (Tecla) Druffel and grandchildren Franklyn and Josephine.
Mom and Dad,
Happy 50th wedding anniversary. We wish you all the best on many more great years to come!
Love, Justin, Nathan and Allen