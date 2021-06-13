The Clarkston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.
Larry Moxley and Carmen Fuhrman were married June 12, 1971, in Clarkston.
He retired in 2006 from FirstBank as chief financial officer, and she is a homemaker.
Before retirement, he was a member of the Nez Perce County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse, Kiwanis Club, Asotin County Planning and Zoning Comission and the Asotin County Fair. An avid book reader, he also likes spending time at their cabin in Waha, fishing and traveling with friends.
She is a member of the Lewis-Clark Doll Club, and volunteers with Helping Hands Rescue. She likes gardening, shopping and collecting dolls.
Both enjoy spending time with family, traveling and camping, and they like attending their grandchildren’s events, including hockey, soccer, basketball and 4-H.
They have two daughters, Wendy (Dan) Elliot, and Andrea (Dave) Cook. They also have four grandchildren: Kasen and Saryn Elliot, and Levi and Kinzie Cook.