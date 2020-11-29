50th: Kenney and Bonnie Grieve

The Asotin couple plan to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family cruise.
Kenneth Orville Grieve and Bonniabelle Kay Greer were married Dec. 4, 1970, in Asotin.
Bonnie was a self-employed housekeeper for more than 10 years while raising their family, and later worked in the housekeeping department at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
Kenney worked for 35 years in the pulp and paper mill at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston.
In retirement, she enjoys traveling while he likes to go fishing. Both like spending time with their children and grandchildren, and riding their Can-Am with friends.
The have one son, Brent (Shelby), and one daughter, Katie (Mark). They also have four grandchildren.
Their cruise has been postponed until the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.