The family of this Hayden, Idaho, couple honored them with a gathering at the Coeur d’Alene Resort to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple plan a trip to Belize when the pandemic restrictions allow.
Keith Ford and Janie Fey were married June 26, 1970, in Kendrick.
Janie worked for 30 years as a mail carrier at the Kendrick Post Office, and retired in 2006. In 2009, she began working as a receptionist and in the accounting office at Christian Center School in Hayden, and she continues there part time.
Keith spent four years in the U.S. Navy and was deployed for two years during the Vietnam War. For 23 years, he worked at Coca Cola in Lewiston. After moving to Hayden to be closer to family, they owned and operated a sign shop until Keith retired in 2011.
For 15 years, both served the Juliaetta-Kendrick Ambulance as volunteer EMTs.
They have one daughter, Angie (Jon) Prendergast, and one son, Luke (Ashley) Ford. They also have four grandsons and one granddaughter who all are the delight of their lives. They especially enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren, and attending all their sporting and school events.
“We thank God for all the years He has given us together, living, loving and laughing.”