50th: Jonathan and Rosa Yearout

The Lapwai couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday with a gathering at the family home with their children as hosts.
Jon and Rosa say when they got married they joined two families and horse herds together. Jon grew up in Wapato, Wash., with his parents, Jack and Nellie Yearout, and his siblings Patti, Jackie, Judi and Eric. Rosa was born in Kamiah to Rena Katherine Lott and Titus Spencer. Her grandmother, Cecelia Showaway Williams, helped to raise her with her siblings Jimmy, Sandra and Coy. She graduated from Lapwai High School.
Jonathan Yearout and Rosa Mae Spencer were married Sept. 9, 1972, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lapwai.
Rosa was employed for 35½ years with the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the Northern Idaho Agency in Lapwai. The majority of her service was with the forestry program and she retired in 1994.
Jon primarily has been self-employed in the horse business and real estate. He and his wife own M-Y Sweetwater Appaloosas, where they raise and train Appaloosas and the Nez Perce horse. In the 1990s, he worked with the Nez Perce Tribe’s Young Horseman’s Program.
Rosa has been active at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lapwai where she supports religious education, Kateri Prayer Circle, choir and other adult ministries. She also is a member of the Nez Perce Circle of Elders that focuses on cultural and language revitalization. Rosa is the whip woman for the Chief Joseph and Warriors Memorial, a position she inherited from her mother.
Both are among the founding members of the Nez Perce Appaloosa Horse Club, where she is an officer and he is wrangler. They promote continuation of the Nez Perce horse culture. The couple have completed almost two cycles of the 1,300-mile Chief Joseph Trail Ride that follows the route of the Nez Perce in 1877.
Rosa has attended the Pendleton Roundup every year since she was born. Writing and creating prayer booklets in the Nez Perce language is another interest, and she used to write a monthly column for the Idaho Catholic Register.
Jon and Rosa are avid Lapwai Wildcats fans and also supporters of their grandchildren’s activities in Spokane and Zillah. Jon enjoys riding horses by himself or with his family and friends as much as possible near his home or in the mountains.
They have nine children: Mike McFarland, Larry “Yogi” McFarland Jr., Dawn Leighton, Kathy Lewis, Angel Sobotta, Joyce McFarland, Gloria Guillory, Jack Yearout and Abraham Yearout; 38 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.