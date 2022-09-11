50th: Jonathan and Rosa Yearout

The Lapwai couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday with a gathering at the family home with their children as hosts.

Jon and Rosa say when they got married they joined two families and horse herds together. Jon grew up in Wapato, Wash., with his parents, Jack and Nellie Yearout, and his siblings Patti, Jackie, Judi and Eric. Rosa was born in Kamiah to Rena Katherine Lott and Titus Spencer. Her grandmother, Cecelia Showaway Williams, helped to raise her with her siblings Jimmy, Sandra and Coy. She graduated from Lapwai High School.

