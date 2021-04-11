50th: John and Linda Hull

The Lewiston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
They were married April 10, 1971, in Elko, Nev.
Linda spent her career working in various bookkeeping positions, and was with the Moneysaver in Lewiston for her last 10 years before retiring in December 2008.
John was administrator at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood from 1978 through 1989. He then was manager of Brownfields Prosthetics in Twin Falls and Boise from 1989 to 1992. He served as interim administrator at Northwest Children’s Home in Lewiston from 1992 to 1993, and then was owner of Maaco Auto Painting in Lewiston until retiring in 2008.
Together they enjoy watching sports on TV, especially Gonzaga University basketball. She likes bowling, walking, crocheting, reading, working crossword puzzles and watching movies. In his younger years, he participated in trap shooting and drag racing. These days, he enjoys fishing, fishing and fishing.
They have three sons, Pete, Phil and Jesse; five grandsons, Dylan, Jarett, Brennen, Gannon and Gavin; one granddaughter, Emma; and one great-grandson, Maxton.