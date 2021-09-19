50th: Jim and Chere’ McKelway

The Lewiston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, and today they are attending, with friends, an outdoor concert at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, Wash.
Chere’ Fuchs graduated from Clarkston High School in 1969. She met her husband, Jim, at Casey’s, and a day later they met again — not knowing that they were both Catholic — at the evening Mass at St. Stanislaus.
After a courtship of two years, they were married Sept. 18, 1971, at Clarkston’s Holy Family Catholic Church. Early in their marriage, Chere’ worked at the Hallmark store in the Lewiston shopping center and Omark.
Chere’ and Jim are proud parents of Brennan and Chelsea, born in 1975 and 1978, respectively. Later years in their marriage, the family became guardians of their two grandchildren, Dylan and Talia. Chere’ is a certified caregiver for her special needs brother, Robin, and for many years, she took care of her ailing mother.
Jim graduated from Lewiston High School in 1968. He started working for Bud Gleason and Phillips 66 stations during high school and graduated from LCSC in 1972 with a degree in applied sciences for mechanics. He was hired by the city of Lewiston in 1975 as a mechanic. He later became a shop supervisor and Fleet Maintenance manager until his retirement in 2015 after 40 years of service.
Her hobbies include shopping in Spokane with friends, antiquing, decorating her home inside and out for the holidays, scanning cookbooks for the best recipes, watching the home improvement and Hallmark channels, and fussing over her grandchildren and great-grandchild. He likes tinkering around the house and garage and keeping up with repairs, yard work and remodeling. He also enjoys driving and showing his 1940 Ford convertible and road trips to rod runs. They hope to get their 1955 Aloha “glamper” on the road soon so they can share the camping experience with their family.