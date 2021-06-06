50th: Jim and Cathy Fuller

The Clarkston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, and are planning a family tropical vacation to mark the occasion.
They began dating while in ninth grade, and broke up a few times in high school, but only for about a month at a time.
One year out of high school, Jim Fuller and Cathy Kennedy were married June 5, 1971, at Clarkston United Methodist Church.
While in high school, Cathy worked for two years as a carhop/cook at Lewiston’s A&W, and after graduation, she worked fulltime for Lewiston Dairy, Carnation. After the couple moved to Walla Walla, she worked at Southgate Drug for a year while Jim attended school. Upon moving back to the valley, she went to work for Potlatch Forests Inc. (now Clearwater Paper) in 1973, and she retired from there in 2014 after 41 years.
Jim started working in the woods logging at 13 years old. He later worked for Potlatch Forests Inc., the Asotin County Assessor’s office, as Asotin County Parks and Recreation director and Century 21 Real Estate. He then worked 30 years for the Clarkston School District and served for 12 years as an Asotin County commissioner, and retired in 2017.
She is treasurer of Northwest River Runners, of which both are members. He served for 28 years on the board of directors of Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union, and also was on the board of trustees for the Elks and Moose lodges.
They have one daughter, Wendy (Ryan) Rogers, and one son, Todd Fuller. They also have three grandchildren: Rylee, Rachel and River Rogers.
Together, they followed Wendy with her sports through junior college and still follow Todd in Special Olympics. Both now enjoy retirement, doing what they want when they want. They love traveling, especially trips to the Caribbean, just soaking up the sun and swimming. They like to go boating, on RZR rides, and follow their grandkids and son-in-law with moto cross, snow bike races, jet boat races, football and volleyball.