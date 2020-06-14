50th: Jerry and Lynda Mooers

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a family gathering Friday.
Jerry Mooers and Lynda Morrison were married June 20, 1970, in Coeur d’Alene.
Years ago, she worked at the Chicken Broasters, Lee’s Cleaners and Payless Drug, and he worked at Erb Hardware and Hahn Supply, all in Lewiston. The couple then established their business, J&L Insulation in Lewiston, which they have owned and operated for 44 years.
In the early 1970s, she served on the board of the YWCA in Lewiston. He volunteers with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Air Posse, and is a member of the Lewiston Elks Lodge and the Lewiston High School Class of 1957 Coffee Group.
Both enjoy fishing, camping, boating and four-wheeling. He also likes to go shooting.
They have a son, Todd (Kendra) Mooers, and a grandson, Brandon Mooers.