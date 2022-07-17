The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on the Oregon Coast in August.
Hugh Laybourn and Ronda Dillon met during a 1970 festival at Julia Davis Park in Boise. This event was part of the 1960s and ‘70s worldwide movement known as the Jesus People. Hugh was the leader of the Stone House, a gathering place for hundreds of teenagers who became Christians during the Boise festival, and Ronda was one of those teens.
The couple were married July 15, 1972, at the Friends Church in Boise.
Two weeks after their wedding, they moved to Walla Walla to begin a Christian outreach and group home for young men. Those early years of living communally changed when their family grew with the births of their sons, Michael in 1974 and Matthew in 1978. They lived in Walla Walla for 11 years and have wonderful friends and memories from this season of their lives.
In 1983, the family moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to pastor Bible Way Church and Christian School, later becoming River City Church (RCC).
From 1970 to 2021, Hugh has been a pastor, encourager, friend and counselor in the lives of many. Although he officially retired from RCC in 2021, he continues to lead study groups and minister whenever he’s given the opportunity. He currently spends time each month sharing at the Pomeroy Methodist Church and with an informal group that meets at the Baker’s Table, also in Pomeroy. He is a voracious reader, enjoys playing guitar, writing songs and poetry, is an artist and usually the first one on the golf course at 6 a.m.
Although always a “pastor’s wife,” Ronda’s true passion was interacting and building friendships outside of the church. She began working in retail at Gottschalks before going on to be the director of advertising at the Lewiston Center. In 1988 she moved downtown as executive director of Port City Action Corp. (downtown revitalization), and eventually managing the historic Towne Square Mall for 14 years.
In 1994, Ronda became a Realtor and, along with her business partner Kristen Williams, currently owns Home Girls Realty at Keller Williams Real Estate. She enjoys romantic English movies and B-rated monster/sci-fi movies, ATV rides, traveling, game nights and entertaining. Her greatest joy is in being with her four grandchildren who all live within 5 minutes of grandma!