A small family celebration was held to mark the 50th wedding anniversary of the Lewiston couple. A larger celebration will be planned when friends and family can safely gather together.
Harry Snyder and Peggy Roeper were married Aug. 29, 1970, in Assumption Catholic Church in Ferdinand.
Peggy was a homemaker and babysitter while her kids were young. When her children were older, she began working in the food and nutrition program for the Lewiston School District. She worked in the kitchen at Orchards Elementary and then later cashiered for the hot lunch program at Lewiston High School. In 1991, she went to Lewis-Clark State College and pursued a bachelor’s degree in social work. After graduation she was hired by Opportunities Unlimited in Lewiston. After working for OUI for a few years, Peggy was hired by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare where she worked for five years in Moscow before transferring to Lewiston. Peggy went back to school to earn her master’s degree in social work from Boise State University, and then worked as a mental health clinician in Lewiston for the IDHW until her retirement in 2016.
Harry began his college career at LCSC. It was at this time that he first met Peggy at a dance. After completing an associate degree, he continued his education at Boise State College (now BSU) where he earned a finance degree. Shortly after, Harry began working in various accounting positions at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston, where he stayed for 29 years. After leaving Potlatch, Harry worked briefly at Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union before going on to work as a controller at CHS Primeland in Lewiston, until his retirement in 2016.
Peggy loves to garden and work in her flower beds. Both enjoy golfing, spending time with friends and family, and traveling. Harry enjoys fishing and working in his shop on various projects. Both are active members of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston.
The couple have three children: Jason Snyder of Nampa; Charmaine (Brett) VanBuskirk of Blanchard, Idaho; and Troy (Karen) Snyder of Hayden, Idaho. They also have four grandchildren: Drake VanBuskirk, Kade VanBuskirk, Garrett Snyder and Emily Snyder.