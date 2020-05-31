50th: Gordon and Margaret Strong

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday. They recently moved after calling the Palouse home for 45 years.
Gordon Strong and Margaret Wessels were married June 5, 1970, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Lewiston.
Upon her 1971 graduation from the University of Idaho in Moscow, Margaret began teaching in Nezperce, and ended her 33-year career in education with retirement from the Moscow School District in 2008.
Gordon graduated in 1969 from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, where he played basketball for four years for the Warriors. He taught and coached in Nezperce and Troy, and worked in the agricultural industry from which he retired in 2009.
They have a son, Nathan (Kristin) Strong, and a daughter, Callie (Trent) Brown. They also have five grandchildren: Caleb and Taylor Strong, and Bryden, Hailey and Burke Brown.
At some point in the future, the couple plan to take a celebratory cruise through the Panama Canal.