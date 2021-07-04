The Ferdinand couple will be guests of honor at an open house from 1-4 p.m. next Sunday in the Ferdinand gym. The occasion is their 50th wedding anniversary.
George Schwartz and Susie Kinzer were married July 3, 1971, in Ferdinand.
From 1974-78, Susie was a substitute teacher in the Cottonwood School District. She then worked for Primeland (formerly Lewiston Grain Growers) in Ferdinand and Cottonwood from 1982-2013. During harvest season, she still works for Primeland weighing trucks in Ferdinand.
George worked for the Ferdinand Highway District from 1971-72, and then for Lewiston Grain Growers from 1972-78. He then farmed with his brothers from 1978-2006, starting Schwartz Brothers, and retired from farming in 2006. With his son, Toby, he started GTS Schwartz Trucking and drove truck from 2006-10 before retiring (again).
George and Susie enjoy taking daily drives, and visiting friends and family.
The couple have two daughters, Tara (Mike) Duclos of Ferdinand and Brenda (Randy) Chase of Boise; and one son, Toby (Rachel) Schwartz of Ferdinand. They also have 10 grandchildren: Kody, Kayla, Kendra, Kyleigh and Kaden Duclos; Addison and Skyler Chase; and Connor, Lacey and Breanne Schwartz.
In the words of George and Susie, “It’s been a good life.” Their children would like to thank them for their commitment to one another. Happy Anniversary. We love you!