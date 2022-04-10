The Clarkston couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.
Gary Stilson and Kay Crandall were married April 8, 1972, in Kent, Wash.
Gary worked farm labor in Wilbur, Thornton and Malden, all in Washington, before the couple moved to Colfax in fall 1982, where they purchased Colfax Monument.
Kay was a stay-at-home mom to their sons until the couple purchased the monument shop, and in Colfax they also were active in the Colfax Chamber of Commerce, Boy Scouts and in their church.
In 1991, the couple purchased Garlinghouse Memorials in Lewiston. They continued living in Colfax until 1998, when they moved to Clarkston.
In 2003, they helped Garlinghouse Memorials celebrate its 100th anniversary, and staffed the Garlinghouse booth annually at the Nez Perce County Fair for 25 years.
Both were active in regional and national monument associations. Kay served the Pacific Northwest Monument Builders as their secretary and president, and went on to serve the Monument Builders of North America as a district trustee and vice president. For more than 15 years, Gary served on the board of the PNMBA.
After nearly 37 years of working side by side, the couple retired in 2019.
They now spend the majority of their summer leisure time at Williams Lake, near Cheney, Wash., enjoying the fishing, boating and other lake activities. Kay likes reading, cross-stitching and knitting, while Gary enjoys woodworking.
They have two sons, Rob (Lori) and Lee (Julie), and four grandchildren: Emma, Wes, Abbie and Brady.