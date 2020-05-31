50th: Gary and Kathleen Stachofsky

The Clarkston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Gary Stachofsky and Kathy Stephens were married May 29, 1970, at Pines Baptist Church in Spokane.
In 1982, the couple purchased half of Blue Ribbon Linen Supply, Inc. in Lewiston from Pat Lee and purchased the remaining 50 percent in 1986. Kathy later completed her college degree and became a registered nurse. She worked for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in the Labor and Delivery department until she retired.
Gary and Kathy enjoy visiting with their grandchildren, spending time at their cabin with family and friends, and traveling. They have visited all but three of the 50 states, and also have traveled internationally to places like New Zealand (where they bungee-jumped 175 feet off a bridge), Switzerland, Ireland, England and Italy to name a few.
They have been blessed with three sons — Brian, Kevin and Scott — and three wonderful daughters-in-law. They also have six grandchildren.
The family had planned a trip to Playa del Carmen, Mexico, to celebrate their 50th anniversary, but that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They plan on trying again in December.