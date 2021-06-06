The Clarkston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Wednesday with family.
Garrett Yoder and Kay Maynard were married June 12, 1971, at Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene.
For many years, Kay has given piano lessons and loved seeing her students’ skills grow. However, because of COVID-19, she had to close her studio.
Garrett worked for 35 years for the state of Washington and, after retiring from there, has found enjoyment through other areas of employment.
They have one son, Grant (Kat), and one daughter, Leigh. They also have four grandchildren: Kaleena, Carson, Sydney and Autumn.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, a celebration is not planned but the family suggests cards be mailed to them at P.O Box 374, Clarkston, WA 99403.