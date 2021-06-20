The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house celebration on Friday at the Lewiston Elks Lodge. The family invites friends and relatives to join them from 6-8 p.m. for a no-host dinner and drinks to honor the couple.
Gabe and Lynne Cornell were married June 26, 1971, in Lewiston. He was an electrician and worked locally and on Dworshak Dam. He also worked heavy construction jobs in California and Venezuela.
Lynne was a meat wrapper and a Mary Kay consultant. She enjoys arts & crafts, and is a talented artist who painted pictures and created stained glass hangings.
Together they owned G&L Hypnotic Studio, and they won many shuffleboard tournaments, in both singles and doubles.
In retirement, they traveled and spent 24 winters in Arizona. They are longtime members of the Eagles and Elks lodges.
They have six children, 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, with another on the way.