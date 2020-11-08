A small gathering at Priest Lake of family and friends helped celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary for the Lewiston couple.
Evelyn R. Harvey and Micheal S. Naccarato were married Aug. 1, 1970, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lewiston, with the Rev. Don Riffle officiating.
Evie began her hairdressing career in 1968. Upon graduating from Mr. Nick’s Beauty School, she was hired at Mr. Nick’s Hair Salon. In 1969, she helped open and operate the Royal Hair Salon in the Lewis-Clark Hotel. When Morgan’s Alley opened, she and Juanita Heaton owned and operated the Hair Loft for the next 12 years.
After constructing an addition to their home, Just Your Style was established in October 1992. Presently working part time, Evie continues her career of making her customers feel and look good.
With two years attending Lewis-Clark Normal School, in the summer of 1969, Mike was hired as the P.E. director for the Lewis-Clark Valley Boy’s Club. He also began a 12-year career as a basketball referee, baseball umpire and a youth coach in basketball, baseball and soccer. In 1972, he was appointed as the first unit director of the Clarkston Branch of the Boy’s Club, located in the vacated Lincoln Middle School. For two years, he served as the unit director at the Lewiston branch, until he resigned in 1978 to start a new career as a Lewiston firefighter.
Mike spent the next 12 years moving up through the fire department ranks and attaining A-EMTA certifications. In 1980, Mike introduced the first CPR/safety course for high school students in the state of Idaho. Using his college credits and two years of additional schooling at LCSC and College of Southern Idaho, he was able to achieve a fire science degree.
Witnessing an increase in chimney and house fires, Rob Miesen and Mike began cleaning chimneys as M&N Chimney Sweeps. In 1990, Mike was promoted to the rank of captain. For 12 years, he served as the president of IAFF Local-1773, and three years as President of the AFL-CIO Central Labor Council Lewiston/Clarkston. February 2002, his hat was thrown into the political arena, and that November, he was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives. In 2003, he witnessed, to date, the longest session of the Idaho Legislature.
Mike retired from politics and Lewiston Fire in 2004. As 12 seems to be a recurring number, Mike resigned his position as an activity bus driver for the Lewiston School District.
The couple’s hobbies include gardening, snow skiing, boating on Priest Lake, fishing, traveling and spending valuable time with family and friends. Evelyn and Micheal are the proud parents of two sons, Joel of Spokane Valley and Brett (Randi) of Sandpoint. There are five very successful granddaughters Melony, Megan, Mandy, Hailey and Finnley Fox; one lonely grandson, Braedyn; and seven great-grandchildren.