The Lewiston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a four-day trip to the Oregon Coast with their children and grandchildren.
Doug Mayer and Vickie Keiffer were married July 3, 1971, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in San Diego.
The couple lived in Moscow for four months until moving to Genesee in 1971. They lived there until moving to Lewiston in 2012.
From 1979-82, Vickie worked as a certified nurse’s aide at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston on the medical floor and float pool while earning her registered nurse degree from Lewis-Clark State College. At a later date, she went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing with a minor in psychology as well as being certified as an oncology nurse. From 1982-83, she worked as a staff nurse and team leader on the medical floor at SJRMC. From 1983-99, she worked for SJRMC Family Hospice after it started in Lewiston. During her time with hospice, she held state and national offices and traveled, with Doug accompanying her, to many states attending conferences and giving lectures on “Death and Dying.” She gave guest lectures at LCSC yearly. From 1999-2013, she worked for SJRMC Radiation Oncology as the nursing care coordinator until her retirement in 2013.
Doug began working in construction for his dad, Herman Mayer, in 1963. He then started working during the summers for Nuxoll Brothers in 1965 and then full-time until 1975. Doug and his two brothers went to work for his dad again in 1975 and formed Mayer Construction. During his career, he built many homes, machine sheds, apartments and remodels in the Northwest. He built the couple’s two homes in Genesee. He also is known for his beautiful cabinetry skills. He became medically disabled in 2007 and retired after a successful and rewarding career.
Both are members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee, and Vickie is a member of Pet Partners in Pullman.
Together the couple especially enjoy traveling, having taken seven cruises. In 2016, they spent a month in Europe traveling through Austria, France, Germany and Switzerland. They owned a motorhome and travel trailer, and enjoyed camping in the Northwest as well as Canada.
They enjoy attending their grandchildren’s sporting and school events, and both like walking.
She likes yoga, reading, crocheting, quilting and baking cookies with their grandchildren, while he likes fishing and working crossword puzzles.
They spent a lot of time training Cooper, their 104-pound Goldendoodle, to be a therapy dog through Pet Partners. They would visit elderly neighbors and shut-ins, as well as children with special needs. Unfortunately, Cooper passed away last year at the age of 6.
They have three sons: Jeremy and (Tonia) Mayer, Jason and (Kristy) Mayer, and Kevin and (Kali) Mayer. They also have seven grandchildren: Cierra, Brooklyn, Taylor, Jack, Rory, Evan and Breonna.