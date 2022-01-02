The Genesee couple will be honored with a reception from 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday at the Genesee Fire Station. The occasion is their 50th wedding anniversary.
Doug Bennett and Kathy Broemeling were married Jan. 8, 1972, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee.
He served in the U.S. Navy on aircraft carrier USS America from 1969-1973.
Doug began work at Broemeling Welding in 1974. From 1998 to 2008, he and Kathy, along with Kathy’s brother and sister-in-law, owned and operated that business (which was founded by Kathy’s parents). Doug then worked for Fab Tec in Moscow from 2008-2016.
Kathy was employed from 1989 to 2017 by Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow.
He is a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus, both in Genesee, and the Bryden Canyon Golf Association in Lewiston. He serves on the Genesee Planning and Zoning Commission and was a member of the Genesee City Council. For 30 years, he served as a member of the Genesee Volunteer Fire Department.
She is a member of the Ladies of St. Mary’s and the American Legion Auxiliary, both in Genesee.
Both enjoy golfing, camping and spending time with their children and grandchildren. They are University of Idaho Vandal football fans, and he likes woodworking.
They have two sons, Eric Bennett and Jason Bennett, and two daughters, Megan Palmer and Kayla Bennett. They also have five grandchildren.
The fire station is at 235 W. Chestnut St. Their children and grandchildren will be hosts for the celebration. They request no gifts, please.