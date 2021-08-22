The Moscow couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family at their cabin near Helmer on the Fourth of July.
Donn Thill and Dorothy Drader were married Aug. 28, 1971, in Colton.
For 12 years, from 1967 to 1979, Donn was employed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service in Pullman. He then worked for a year and a half for PPG Industries in Pullman and in 1980 he went to work at the University of Idaho College of Agriculture in Moscow as a professor of weed science. He retired from there in 2015 after 35 years.
Dorothy operated an in-home day care center for 17½ years, and then worked for 20 years at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. She retired in 2012.
His hobbies include hunting and fishing, and he’s a member of the Weed Science Society of America and the Western Society of Weed Science. He’s also a member of Bear Boosters in Moscow.
Her hobbies include quilting, canning and baking cookies for the grandkids.
Both enjoy gardening, spending time at their cabin and following the activities of their grandchildren.
They have three sons, Troy, Tobias and John; one daughter, Kathryn; and 15 grandchildren. A daughter, Tracy, died in 1992. Their children hosted their celebration.