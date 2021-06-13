The couple celebrated their 50th golden wedding anniversary June 5 by renewing vows on their ranch outside of Culdesac.
They celebrated with their family, including a special flower girl, Kelly (Wittman) Schaeffer, and their original wedding officiant and friend from college days in Moscow, Monsignor Andy Schumacher.
A lot has changed since the ’70s but their commitment to one another has not. In the words of their “vintage” wedding sermon: “Marriage is reaching out for the completion and fulfillment in another that no one can find in oneself. It is love carried to the highest degree, just short of your love for God and God’s love for you. ... God’s blessing binds you now with a strength the law does not possess.”
That blessing and foundation of faith has supported this marriage through the joys and trials of life. In 50 years, Dick and Dawn raised five kids, gained five kids-in-law, and are currently spoiling eight grandchildren.