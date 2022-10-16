50th: Dennis and Diana Patrick

The Anatone couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Dennis Patrick graduated from Clarkston High School and later DeVrey Tech in Chicago, and Diana Griffith graduated from Baker High School in Baker City, Ore.
The Anatone couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Dennis Patrick graduated from Clarkston High School and later DeVrey Tech in Chicago, and Diana Griffith graduated from Baker High School in Baker City, Ore.
They met in Lewiston shortly after he was discharged from the U.S. Army and were married Oct. 14, 1972, at the United Methodist Church in Clarkston.
Dennis reenlisted with the Idaho National Guard and retired as first sergeant in 1991. He then was hired by the U.S. Postal Service in Clarkston and retired in 2002.
Diana primarily was a stay-at-home mom while their boys were young. For 20 years, she worked as an assistant to Gayla Filler, a Lewiston CPA, during tax time.
When the boys graduated from high school, she was hired as a payroll clerk by Alaska General Seafoods in Naknek, Alaska. She spent 21 summers in Alaska, making many friends along the way. When Dennis retired from the postal service, he was hired by her company. What fun it was to spend summers together in Alaska, even if it was to work.
Retirement has them splitting their time between homes in Anatone and Yuma, Ariz. Dennis usually may be found in his wood shop creating many treasures and Diana is in her quilting room.
A family gathering will be held this month in Colorado Springs, Colo. Their son, Bill, is in the U.S. Air Force stationed at the Air Force Academy while son, Dean, lives in Olympia and is employed by the Thurston County Food Bank.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.