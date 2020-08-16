The Lewiston couple met on Dennis’ first day on the LSNS (now LCSC) campus 51 years ago. They were married a year later on Aug. 22, 1970, at Trinity Lutheran in Lewiston.
Carol is an Illinois native who moved to Lewiston in the 1960s and Dennis from Iowa. The couple celebrates children Loralee (Rev. Craig Groseclose) Ohrtman, an LCSC chemist; Heather Ohrtman-Rogers, teacher at Jenifer Junior High; and Rev. Eric (Krista), a Lutheran pastor in Sioux Falls, S.D. They have five grandchildren: Niesha (Ryan) Ohrtman-Rogers Rutledge; Drake and Patrick Ohrtman-Rogers; Jonah and Elsa Ohrtman; and great-grandchildren, James and Scarlett.
The Ohrtmans have focused on education for more than five decades. Carol is a 1968 LHS graduate. She has a BA from the UI, Masters from WSU and PhD from the UI. Carol is a National Board Certified Teacher who taught English and reading at Sacajawea Junior High and LHS for 37 years. Dennis graduated from Algona High in Iowa. He has a BA from Augustana University (Sioux Falls, S.D.); MA from USD; ABD from UW; and PhD from UI. Dennis also studied at the Escuela Diplomática in Madrid, University of Northern Iowa in Soria, Spain, and in summer institutes at Iowa State; Morelia, Mexico; University of Minnesota; and a Fulbright Group Project in Quito, Ecuador. Dennis taught at Augustana University as a TA for two years; LCSC from 1969-1981; and then at LHS for a total of 42 years. Dennis also taught as an adjunct at the UI; graduate TA at the UW; at the National Foreign Language Institute at Iowa State; UI workshops for foreign language teachers; and in Quayaquil, Ecuador, he taught English for English Teachers. Dennis was the first Alumni Relations Director at LCSC.
Dennis and Carol traveled with their family to Mexico and within the U.S. Later Carol joined Dennis on his trips around the U.S. and in Puerto Rico where he does CAEP university accreditations. Carol is an avid reader and now the volunteer book mender at the City of Lewiston Library, doing nearly 1,000 books a year. Dennis has served on more than 20 boards of directors locally, regionally and nationally, currently serving on 11 boards and various committees. Dennis enjoys singing, theater, floral arranging and reading in addition to meetings. Both enjoy doing their part to make the valley grow. They have delivered Meals on Wheels together for 46 years. Dennis started with MOW before it became MOW when it was a service project for a few shut-ins of the congregation at Trinity Lutheran. They are both members of Our Savior’s Lutheran in Clarkston.
To respect friends in the era of COVID-19, there is no planned celebration.