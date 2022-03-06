The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren April 9 in Coeur d’Alene.
They were married March 11, 1972, at Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
Denis and Kris met in 1970 at First Security Bank in Lewiston when he was in the three-year officer training program. She was a clerk and helped train him in the installment loan department. He says she is still trying to train him.
Denis retired in May 2010, from P1FCU after 40 years in the banking and credit union industry. Kris retired in 2008 from Community Action Partnership.
They have four children: Tracy Jacobs, Toni Hackwith, Brian (Erin) Hackwith and Jason (Lindsay) Hackwith. They also have four grandchildren and four (and ½) great-grandchildren.
Denis has enjoyed playing bluegrass and old-time fiddle music for many years. Kris enjoys tagging along as his best “groupie” and also enjoys cooking and baking, growing vegetables and reading. They both enjoy singing in the chancel choir at their church, camping and spending time traveling to visit family.
They will celebrate their anniversary with a jam session as conditions and time allows.