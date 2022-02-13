The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Dave Elliot and Karen Dorion were married Feb. 19, 1972, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
She retired in 2014 from P1FCU and he retired in 2010 from Clearwater Paper.
Her hobbies include crafting, interior decorating and reading, while his include golfing, hunting, hiking and fishing. Together, they enjoy camping, 4-wheeling and boating.
They have a daughter, Wendy Largent, a son, Lance Elliot, and seven grandchildren.
The couple plan to take a celebratory trip later.