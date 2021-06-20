The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family on the Oregon Coast on a future date.
Dar Wendt and Linda Thiemens met on a blind date at the beginning of their junior years at the University of Idaho in Moscow. They were married three years later June 26, 1971, at the United Methodist church in Coeur d’Alene.
After his graduation, Dar entered the U.S. Army and served in the JAG office at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C. After her graduation in home economics, Linda taught school for a year in Mountain Home, Idaho.
They moved to Lewiston in 1974, where Dar was employed as grocery manager at Warehouse Foods. He then went to work as an accountant at CCI/Speer, and retired from there in 2015 after 23 years.
Linda chose to be a stay-at-home mom until their two boys were older. At that time, she began work as a reading tutor for the Lapwai School District, and retired from there in 2011 after 22 years.
They enjoy fishing, camping, gardening and hunting.
Their faith in Jesus Christ is an important part of their lives, and their kids and families are their joy: Eric (Tiffany), Micah and Marcus; and Jay (Christy), Jackson, Emily and Andrew.