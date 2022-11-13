50th: Cliff and Sharon Kinzer

The Lewiston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in Lewiston.
Cliff Kinzer and Sharon Reiner were married Nov. 11, 1972, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood with the Rev. Merlin Sprute officiating.
The Lewiston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in Lewiston.
Cliff Kinzer and Sharon Reiner were married Nov. 11, 1972, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood with the Rev. Merlin Sprute officiating.
Cliff attended college at Spokane Community College for diesel mechanics. Following his service in the U.S. Navy, he came home to work and maintain the family farm outside of Craigmont. His retirement from the farm included a few years of driving school bus for the Craigmont School District, and delivering mail for several years on a rural mail route outside of Winchester before retiring again in 2020. He enjoyed teasing about working six days a week to deliver the mail.
Sharon’s heart and hands were full raising their four children while maintaining employment through the years. She worked at Berry’s Grocery in Craigmont, Dr. Wemhoff’s Medical Clinic in Craigmont, the Lewis County Soil Conservation Service office, as a volunteer EMT for Craigmont Quick Response Unit. She also could be counted on to prepare meals during harvest and run to town to get parts for equipment repairs, among many other chores she did on their family farm until her retirement.
The couple moved to Lewiston in 2011, where they’re enjoying their quiet retirement. Both are active members at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston.
Cliff has worked to restore a John Deer “Popping Johnny” tractor, building a collection of mini farm tractors, going on the occasional fishing outings with the grandsons, taking his garden very seriously and attending his grandchildren’s school and sport events.
Sharon enjoys quilting and sewing, baking, visiting with family and friends, attending their grandchildren’s events, and church activities. She enjoys her yearly sisters weekend trips and staying current with the wellbeing of her 15 siblings and their families.
Cliff and Sharon enjoy their outings on their side-by-side through the country back roads. Both are quick to lend a hand when their children need help at work, with grandkids or with granddogs.
The couple have three daughters and one son: their oldest Sharie (Phil) Uhlorn; the twins Tina (Andy) Meisner and Brett (Melissa) Kinzer; and their youngest Dana (Colby) Martin. They also have nine grandchildren who are certain they are the “worst one” they ever had, according to their teasing grandpa, and two great-grandchildren.
Cliff and Sharon are a wonderful example of steady love. Happy 50th anniversary to these lovebirds.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.